Chess Triumphs: Arjun Erigaisi Shines with Bronze in Blitz

In a remarkable achievement for Indian chess, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi clinched a bronze medal at the World Blitz Championships held in Doha. This accolade underscores India's growing prowess in the international chess arena.

Despite being defeated by Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the semifinals, Erigaisi's performance was outstanding, as he excelled in the Swiss Round, earning 15 points and defeating top contenders like world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. His accomplishments place him alongside legendary Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand, as only the second male from India to secure a World Blitz medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations on social media platform 'X', acknowledging Erigaisi's skill, patience, and contribution to inspiring Indian youths. The PM also lauded Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for her efforts in the World Rapid category. The tournament was not without controversy, as FIDE tie-break rules thwarted Humpy's quest for a third World Rapid title.

