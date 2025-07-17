Taniela Tupou's Second Chance: A Battle for Wallabies Selection
Taniela Tupou, Australia's rugby prop, gets another shot at impressing selectors against the British & Irish Lions with the First Nations & Pasifika XV. Released from Joe Schmidt's squad, Tupou joins Filipo Daugunu under Toutai Kefu's command. The match in Melbourne offers these players a vital opportunity to showcase their skills.
Rugby Australia's prop Taniela Tupou has been given another buzz-worthy chance to prove his mettle in the upcoming clash against the British & Irish Lions. After being released from head coach Joe Schmidt's squad, Tupou, along with centre/winger Filipo Daugunu, joins the First Nations & Pasifika XV.
The clash, set to take place in Melbourne, presents a crucial opportunity for these players to demonstrate their abilities ahead of the Wallabies' test. This comes after both missed the series-opening match in Brisbane, with Allan Alaalatoa securing the tighthead prop position, and Tom Robertson placed on the bench.
Despite earlier setbacks, including a missed warm-up match against Fiji, Tupou remains a hot contender for Wallabies honors. Toutai Kefu, the First Nations coach, appreciates the fresh reinforcements while gearing up to face a robust Lions squad that recently dominated the Australia-New Zealand XV 48-0.
