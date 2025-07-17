Karun Nair's Place in India's Cricket Test Line-Up Under Scrutiny

Karun Nair, who returned to the Indian cricket Test side after eight years, faces uncertainty regarding his position in the team. Despite getting good starts in most innings during the England tour, he failed to convert those into substantial scores, raising questions about his consistency.

Commentator Deep Dasgupta, formerly an Indian wicket-keeper, suggests it may be time to reconsider Nair's place at number three, proposing the inclusion of 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who impressed during his debut but was dropped for strategic reasons.

As India seeks to level the series, with the next Test in Manchester on July 23, only minimal changes are expected. Jasprit Bumrah, having had adequate rest, is anticipated to lead the bowling attack as India aims for a crucial victory.

