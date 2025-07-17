Galthie's Gamble: France's Revamped Roster Faces New Zealand

France's rugby team is undergoing major changes, as coach Fabien Galthie revamps the starting lineup for the series finale against New Zealand in Hamilton. Galthie has made nine changes in a bid to reverse the team's fortunes and avoid a third consecutive defeat. The match takes on added pressure as team captain Gael Fickou and veteran Rabah Slimani return to the lineup to reinforce the center and prop positions, respectively.

Antoine Hastoy emerges from the bench to start at flyhalf, teaming up with scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec, who maintains his starting position for a third match in a row. Unlike earlier tests, this revised squad features no uncapped players, suggesting a strategic shift towards experienced members to confront the formidable New Zealand team.

France opened the tour with a close 31-27 defeat, followed by a heavy 43-17 loss. As France looks to salvage pride and capture a crucial win, eyes will be on players like Theo Attissogbe as the team battles on New Zealand soil. The match promises to be a crucial test of Galthie's revamped strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)