Bangladesh's LB88Sports Partners with Vegas Vikings for T10 Cricket Spectacle

Bangladesh's LB88Sports, a top cricket news platform, sponsors the Vegas Vikings in the Max60 Caribbean League Season 2, happening in Grand Cayman. The Vegas Vikings feature a powerhouse lineup including international stars like Unmukt Chand and Alex Hales. The partnership highlights LB88Sports' commitment to delivering world-class cricket content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Bangladesh's leading cricket news platform, LB88Sports.com, has solidified its reputation by sponsoring the Vegas Vikings for the Max60 Caribbean League Season 2. Set in Grand Cayman from July 16-23, 2025, this event promises exciting cricket action featuring elite teams.

The Vegas Vikings, backed by this support, bring together famed international players such as Unmukt Chand and Alex Hales. Their dynamic squad is anticipated to captivate audiences throughout the seven-day T10 cricket tournament, delivering thrilling matches and showcasing formidable talent.

LBA88Sports.com's partnership reflects its dedication to spotlighting exceptional cricket across Bangladesh and the Caribbean. With a focus on in-depth cricket journalism, the platform continues to be a central hub for fans seeking comprehensive news, analyses, and match updates at both domestic and international levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

