Hawks and Eagles Guard British Open from Seagull Invasion

The 153rd British Open kicked off at Northern Ireland's Atlantic coast, with the world's top golfers aiming for victory. However, it's not just about eagles and birdies on the course, but also about hawks and an eagle keeping the venue clear of disruptive seagulls. The tournament organizers introduced a unique measures by bringing in a squad of Harris hawks to safeguard players and fans from the nuisance of gulls that greedily eye snacks and golf balls.

The team of four hawks - Aurora, Belle, Caine, and Cheyenne - have been stationed since Sunday under the guidance of falconer David Trenier. "They are well-acquainted with large crowds, and their presence effectively deters the gulls," Trenier told BBC News Northern Ireland. With the Royal Portrush course turned into a golfing haven for the expected 278,000 fans, ensuring safety and comfort was paramount.

This innovative approach was deployed in response to seagulls snatching food from unsuspecting attendees. As Trenier noted, the hawks' mere presence discourages the gulls from making a dive. Complementing the hawks, a 24-year-old bald eagle named Pilgrim will join the weekend activities, further ensuring the sky remains clear for golf. Audiences are intrigued, frequently stopping to engage with both hawk and handler.

