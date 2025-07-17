Aditi Chauhan: Pioneering Indian Footballer's Legacy Beyond the Turf

A decade after setting a landmark as the first Indian woman to play professional football in Europe, Aditi Chauhan has announced her retirement, ending an illustrious 17-year career.

The 32-year-old former India goalkeeper intends to dedicate her efforts to building a 'stronger pathway and ecosystem' for the sport's future generations. In a heartfelt social media post, Chauhan reflected on her journey from Delhi to the UK, where she balanced academics and her passion for football, playing for West Ham United and other renowned teams.

Chauhan's international career saw her don the India jersey 57 times, becoming a pivotal figure in the women's national team, and winning the SAFF Women's Championship thrice. She overcame challenges, including ACL injuries, and played for domestic clubs like Gokulam Kerala FC and Sribhumi FC, paving the way for women in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)