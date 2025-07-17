Left Menu

Patrick Moroney Named Convenor Selector for South Africa's National Cricket Team

Cricket South Africa appoints Patrick Moroney as the new convenor selector for the men's senior national team. Starting August 1, Moroney, with over 20 years of selection experience, will debut his role during the white-ball tour of Australia. His appointment aims to bolster talent identification and selection processes.

Proteas Men logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Patrick Moroney as the new convenor selector for the men's senior national team. Moroney officially takes on his responsibilities from August 1, and his first major task will be the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, which begins on August 10, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Moroney, boasting over two decades of experience in cricket selection, has been involved with the South African National Academy and emerging teams, in addition to working alongside former convenor Victor Mpitsang. Moroney was considered for the top selector role in 2019 but subsequently operated under Mpitsang's panel.

The selection veteran recently contributed to the selection of the South Africa Under-19 men's team for the U-19 World Cup, selecting rising stars like Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. His comprehensive understanding of talent identification and experience, spanning multiple levels, makes him a fitting choice, according to Enoch Nkwe, CSA's Director of National Teams and High Performance.

For head coach Shukri Conrad, this marks the first collaboration with a selection convenor since his tenure began in January 2023. Conrad has previously made unconventional decisions, such as promoting Wiaan Mulder in the Test batting lineup. The CSA board's decision to reinstate a selector came after discussions highlighted the need for additional support to manage coaching responsibilities effectively.

In the past, Moroney worked on the selection panel during Mark Boucher's tenure, making notable decisions including the controversial selection at the 2022 England tour. Despite past debates, the panel was instrumental in identifying talents like Marco Jansen. Moroney's appointment is seen as a move to bring stability and sharpen South Africa's cricketing strategy for upcoming international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

