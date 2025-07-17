Ruth Chepngetich's Unexpected Setback: Doping Allegations Shake Marathon World Record Holder
Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record-holder, faces a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned diuretic and masking agent. The Athletics Integrity Unit is investigating, with Chepngetich voluntarily suspending herself. She set a world record at the Chicago Marathon last year, finishing in 2:09:56.
Ruth Chepngetich, celebrated for breaking records in marathons, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a banned substance. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the suspension on Thursday.
The Kenyan athlete, who made headlines by shaving nearly two minutes off the marathon world record last October in Chicago, tested positive for a diuretic and masking agent in March. Chepngetich chose to voluntarily suspend herself pending the AIU's ongoing investigation.
The AIU has not yet provided a timeline for the disciplinary proceedings. The suspension casts a shadow over Chepngetich's athletic achievements while emphasizing the ongoing challenges in maintaining clean sports.
