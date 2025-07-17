Pogacar Dominates Pyrenees to Reclaim Yellow Jersey
Tadej Pogacar reclaimed his Tour de France yellow jersey with an impressive stage win in the Pyrenees. Showing no signs of a previous crash, Pogacar finished over two minutes ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, reversing the previous year's outcome at Hautacam where Vingegaard had prevailed.
Tadej Pogacar delivered a stunning performance on the first day of the Pyrenees stage, reclaiming the Tour de France yellow jersey with a bracing victory on Thursday.
Defying concerns over a crash from the previous day, Pogacar showed resilience and determination, completing the stage-ending climb to Hautacam in commanding fashion, finishing more than two minutes ahead of key contender Jonas Vingegaard.
This victory reversed the 2022 outcome when Vingegaard had triumphed at Hautacam on his way to his inaugural Tour victory. With this triumph, Pogacar puts himself in an advantageous position to secure his fourth Tour de France win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cycling-Vingegaard says he is stronger than ever ahead of Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen Clinches First Yellow Jersey in Tour de France Opener
Jasper Philipsen Claims Victory and Yellow Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Opener
Pogacar Takes Lead as Vingegaard Struggles in Time Trial
Pogacar Reclaims Yellow Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Clash