Pogacar Dominates Pyrenees to Reclaim Yellow Jersey

Tadej Pogacar delivered a stunning performance on the first day of the Pyrenees stage, reclaiming the Tour de France yellow jersey with a bracing victory on Thursday.

Defying concerns over a crash from the previous day, Pogacar showed resilience and determination, completing the stage-ending climb to Hautacam in commanding fashion, finishing more than two minutes ahead of key contender Jonas Vingegaard.

This victory reversed the 2022 outcome when Vingegaard had triumphed at Hautacam on his way to his inaugural Tour victory. With this triumph, Pogacar puts himself in an advantageous position to secure his fourth Tour de France win.

