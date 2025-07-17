Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Cyclist Samuele Privitera Dies in Giro della Valle d’Aosta Crash

Italian cyclist Samuele Privitera tragically died following a crash during the Giro della Valle d’Aosta's opening stage. He lost his helmet, collided with a gate, and succumbed to his injuries despite hospital treatment. The race's second stage is canceled as authorities investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:21 IST
Italian cyclist Samuele Privitera, aged 19, has tragically passed away following a crash on the opening stage of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta. His team, Hagens Berman Jayco, confirmed the sad news late Wednesday.

During a descent, Privitera reportedly lost his helmet and collided with a gate, as reported by Italian media. Though he was swiftly transported to hospital, the young cyclist succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Team owner Axel Merckx expressed deep sorrow, stating that Samuele was the vibrant spirit of the team, akin to a family. The race's second stage in Aosta Valley near France has been canceled in his honor. Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar paid tribute, dedicating his latest stage victory to Privitera and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

