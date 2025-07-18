Thrilling Start at British Open as Olesen and Co. Seize Lead
At Royal Portrush, four golfers including Jacob Skov Olesen and Matthew Fitzpatrick share the British Open first-round lead with four-under-par 67s. Among the contenders, Scottie Scheffler remains just a stroke behind, while Rory McIlroy battles fluctuating form amid challenging weather. Phil Mickelson makes a nostalgic appearance with a notable par-saving shot.
Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, China's Li Haotong, and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick are among the leaders after the first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush, each shooting a four-under-par 67. American Harris English joined the trio in sharing the top position on the leaderboard.
World number one Scottie Scheffler remains in close contention, trailing by just one stroke, while Rory McIlroy recovered from early struggles to shoot a 70. The day witnessed diverse weather conditions, starting with sunshine but challenging players with rain and wind later on.
Veteran Phil Mickelson, a past Open champion, turned heads with a memorable par save. His performance, among others, highlights a thrilling first day as seasoned champions and rising stars battle for dominance on the course.
