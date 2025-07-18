Dramatic Comeback: England's Thrilling Penalty Victory Over Sweden

In an electrifying showdown, England staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Sweden 3-2 in a tense penalty shootout. The victory secured their spot in the Women's Euros semi-finals, after clawing back from a daunting 2-0 deficit.

England found themselves on the edge of elimination early in the game as Sweden jumped ahead with goals from Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius. However, a strategic reshuffle by coach Sarina Wiegman, including substitutions like Chloe Kelly, revitalized England's efforts in the second half.

As the game advanced to penalties, Sweden's Jennifer Falk initially shone with several key saves, but crucial misses, including a skied shot, gave England the window they needed. Lucy Bronze sealed the win with a decisive penalty, as England now prepares to face Italy in the upcoming semi-final.