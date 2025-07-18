Left Menu

England Advances to Euro 2025 Semis in Epic Penalty Drama

England reached the Euro 2025 semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Sweden. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the hero with crucial saves despite a minor injury. Lucy Bronze and others contributed to the win, which ended with a miss from Sweden's Smilla Holmberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:54 IST
England Advances to Euro 2025 Semis in Epic Penalty Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, England secured their place in the Euro 2025 semi-finals after defeating Sweden. The dramatic finish saw 14 attempts and ended when Sweden's Smilla Holmberg missed her shot, sparking celebrations for the English side.

Hannah Hampton, England's goalkeeper, emerged as the unexpected savior. Stepping into the spotlight after Mary Earps' retirement, Hampton delivered crucial saves despite battling a nose injury sustained during the match.

Veteran Lucy Bronze also played a key role in England's triumph, making a memorable penalty after removing her thigh bandage to ensure she struck the ball with full force. The thrilling shootout concluded with Holmberg's miss, a moment that relieved both players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025