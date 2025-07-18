England Advances to Euro 2025 Semis in Epic Penalty Drama
England reached the Euro 2025 semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Sweden. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the hero with crucial saves despite a minor injury. Lucy Bronze and others contributed to the win, which ended with a miss from Sweden's Smilla Holmberg.
In a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, England secured their place in the Euro 2025 semi-finals after defeating Sweden. The dramatic finish saw 14 attempts and ended when Sweden's Smilla Holmberg missed her shot, sparking celebrations for the English side.
Hannah Hampton, England's goalkeeper, emerged as the unexpected savior. Stepping into the spotlight after Mary Earps' retirement, Hampton delivered crucial saves despite battling a nose injury sustained during the match.
Veteran Lucy Bronze also played a key role in England's triumph, making a memorable penalty after removing her thigh bandage to ensure she struck the ball with full force. The thrilling shootout concluded with Holmberg's miss, a moment that relieved both players and fans alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss in Soccer: Diogo Jota's Accident Shocks the World
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros
Soccer-New managers making instant impact as Club World Cup quarter-finals take shape
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain thrash grieving Portugal 5-0 in Women's Euro clash
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Spain thrash grieving Portugal 5-0 in Women's Euro clash