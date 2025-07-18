England Advances to Euro 2025 Semis in Epic Penalty Drama

In a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, England secured their place in the Euro 2025 semi-finals after defeating Sweden. The dramatic finish saw 14 attempts and ended when Sweden's Smilla Holmberg missed her shot, sparking celebrations for the English side.

Hannah Hampton, England's goalkeeper, emerged as the unexpected savior. Stepping into the spotlight after Mary Earps' retirement, Hampton delivered crucial saves despite battling a nose injury sustained during the match.

Veteran Lucy Bronze also played a key role in England's triumph, making a memorable penalty after removing her thigh bandage to ensure she struck the ball with full force. The thrilling shootout concluded with Holmberg's miss, a moment that relieved both players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)