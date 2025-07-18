Left Menu

Argentina to Give Soccer Fans a Second Chance: Ban Lifted After 12 Years

The Argentine Football Association is lifting a 12-year ban on away fans in local leagues, starting with a trial during a match hosted by Lanús. The ban initially aimed to reduce stadium violence but proved ineffective. The new plan includes identified ticketing and strict security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:08 IST
In an effort to breathe life back into Argentina's local football leagues, a ban on away fans, which has been in place for over a decade, is set to be gradually lifted. This decision was announced by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) at a recent press conference, sparking both hope and debate.

The restriction, first introduced in 2013 to curb stadium violence after several tragic incidents, will be reconsidered during an upcoming match when Lanús hosts Rosario Central. The AFA plans to implement rigorous security protocols, including tickets linked to identities, to ensure fan safety and proper conduct.

Despite concerns from local government officials about potential security risks, the AFA remains confident that the move aligns with public sentiment, emphasizing a return to a football culture that is both joyous and family-friendly. The initiative will initially be trialed in Buenos Aires, with potential expansion depending on its success.

