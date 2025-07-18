Football vs Soccer: A Global Naming Debate

The global debate over whether to call the world's most beloved sport "football" or "soccer" remains unresolved. U.S. President Donald Trump jokingly suggested an executive order to standardize the term "football" in America during the Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

"I think I could do that," Trump smiled, acknowledging the complexity given the existence of American football. As soccer's popularity grows in the U.S., the sport's influence on the global stage is increasingly notable, exemplified by high-profile events and soccer stars like Lionel Messi gracing American teams.

The term "soccer" traces back to Britain, derived from "association football." It was widely used in the UK until recent decades. Nations like Australia, Ireland, and Canada also navigate the dual terminology, reflecting their diverse football culture. Football versus soccer remains a lively discussion in countries with multiple versions of football.