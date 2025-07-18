Left Menu

Bumrah's Dilemma: India's Strategic Moves in England Series

India contemplates fielding Jasprit Bumrah in the crucial fourth test in Manchester against England to avoid a series loss. With careful management of Bumrah's workload since his back surgery, India aims to deploy him strategically. Rishabh Pant is set to play despite a finger injury.

Updated: 18-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:58 IST
As the India-England Test series heats up, Jasprit Bumrah's role becomes pivotal for the visiting team. Despite his recent back surgery, there is a strong consideration to feature him in the fourth test in Manchester, with the series hanging in balance.

India, trailing 1-2 in the series, knows a win in Manchester is essential to prevent England from securing an unbeatable lead. Bumrah, who was rested during the second test, could emerge as the key player to alter the course of the series.

In addition to Bumrah, there's optimism about Rishabh Pant's participation despite his recent injury. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirms Pant is prepared to contribute as both a batsman and wicketkeeper, reaffirming his importance to the side's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

