Sikkim Runners Gear Up for Tawang Marathon

In a spirited prelude to the upcoming Tawang Marathon, over 100 runners took part in a 5-kilometre promotional run at MG Marg on Thursday. The event was jointly flagged off by Dorjee Dadul Pulger, president of the Sikkim Green Hill Runners, and Gaurav Sharma, the representative of the Tawang Marathon.

Pulger expressed enthusiasm for local runner participation, stating that this event is an excellent opportunity for Sikkim's athletes to prepare for the larger marathon. Sharma emphasized the aim of the promo run: to encourage more participants to sign up for the Tawang Marathon, anticipating higher turnout this year.

Scheduled for October 24, the Tawang Marathon features four categories, including full and half marathons, along with 10km and 5km races. Last year, Sikkim's own Phurba Tamang took home victory, setting high expectations for local competitors this time around.

