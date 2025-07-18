Panesar Urges Bumrah's Return for India's Must-Win Test Against England

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has stressed the indispensable role of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming decisive Test match against England in Manchester. Panesar argued that this match is a 'must-win' for India and emphasized Bumrah's capacity to make a significant impact on Manchester's pace-friendly pitch.

Throughout the ongoing series, India has faced challenges, trailing 1-2 in the five-Test series. Bumrah, who dazzled spectators with his pace and skill, has not yet been featured in back-to-back Tests due to workload management considerations, as advised by chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Adding intrigue to the match, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate indicated a strong likelihood of Bumrah's involvement in the match. On the other hand, Panesar expressed his astonishment at the omission of the uncapped Arshdeep Singh, while the situation remains uncertain due to a recent injury he sustained during a training session.