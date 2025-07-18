India Triumphs in Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Opener

India kicked off their campaign with a dominant 110-69 victory over Sri Lanka in the Group D clash at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships on Friday.

The mixed doubles pairing of Vishnu Kode and Reshika U gave India an early lead with an 11-5 win over their Sri Lankan counterparts Keneth Aruggoda and Isuri Attanayake, utilizing the championship's unique 110-point relay system.

Continuing India's momentum, sisters Gayatri and Mansa Rawat outperformed Attanayake and Sithumi De Silva, while junior world no. 1 Tanvi Sharma showcased her prowess against Sithuli Ranasinghe. India's unbeatable streak in the 11-point relays secured a 55-31 lead by halftime.

With a strong opening, India is set to face the United Arab Emirates next, followed by a crucial match against Hong Kong China on Sunday, which is likely to determine the Group D leader. The tournament, featuring 17 teams, will see top groups advance to the quarter-finals, where India hopes to improve upon last year's quarter-final exit.

The 2023 championships have introduced a new format with each tie comprising 10 matches across different categories, with the first team to accumulate 110 points declared the winner. Both losing semi-finalists in the tournament will receive bronze medals, reflecting the event's competitive intensity.

