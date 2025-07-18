India Triumphs in Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Opener
India secured a resounding 110-69 victory against Sri Lanka in their opening match at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships. The team showed dominance throughout, with key performances in mixed doubles and singles. India aims to advance further by topping Group D with upcoming matches against UAE and Hong Kong China.
India kicked off their campaign with a dominant 110-69 victory over Sri Lanka in the Group D clash at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships on Friday.
The mixed doubles pairing of Vishnu Kode and Reshika U gave India an early lead with an 11-5 win over their Sri Lankan counterparts Keneth Aruggoda and Isuri Attanayake, utilizing the championship's unique 110-point relay system.
Continuing India's momentum, sisters Gayatri and Mansa Rawat outperformed Attanayake and Sithumi De Silva, while junior world no. 1 Tanvi Sharma showcased her prowess against Sithuli Ranasinghe. India's unbeatable streak in the 11-point relays secured a 55-31 lead by halftime.
With a strong opening, India is set to face the United Arab Emirates next, followed by a crucial match against Hong Kong China on Sunday, which is likely to determine the Group D leader. The tournament, featuring 17 teams, will see top groups advance to the quarter-finals, where India hopes to improve upon last year's quarter-final exit.
The 2023 championships have introduced a new format with each tie comprising 10 matches across different categories, with the first team to accumulate 110 points declared the winner. Both losing semi-finalists in the tournament will receive bronze medals, reflecting the event's competitive intensity.
