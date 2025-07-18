Thrilling Performances Highlight 153rd Open Championship

Indian-American golf star Sahith Theegala faced a premature exit at the 153rd Open Championship in Portrush, missing the cut with rounds of 75 and 74. In contrast, Indo-British player Aaron Rai assured his presence in the final rounds, demonstrating commendable form with a total score of 1-under for the initial two rounds.

An exciting day for golf saw China's Li Haotong leading the charge, becoming the first Chinese player to top the leaderboard at the Open, ending day one tied with four others at 67. This year's Open showcases fresh contenders, as a victory by the co-leaders would mark the 12th consecutive first-time Open winner.

Meanwhile, established names like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are in the mix, with both setting sights on adding The Open to their illustrious careers. Scheffler, notably consistent, aims to follow his earlier PGA Championship success this season, while McIlroy continues to seek major glory.

