Pratika Rawal Clarifies Unintentional Shoulder Contact in Women's ODI

In a statement addressing her recent on-field actions, Indian batter Pratika Rawal clarified that her shoulder contact with England cricketers during the opening Women's ODI was not intentional. This clarification followed a fine levied by the ICC, which accused Rawal of "avoidable physical contact."

The ICC penalized Rawal with a 10% match fee fine and a demerit point after she allegedly made shoulder contact with Lauren Filer and Sophie Ecclestone. Despite the fines and sanctions accepted by both Rawal and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Rawal downplayed the incident, insisting that there was no intent behind her actions, and urged against further reaction.

Speaking about India's cricketing strategy, Rawal highlighted the team's focus on securing the ODI series after a successful T20I series. She noted her personal goal to build confidence through upcoming matches against strong teams like England and Australia. The performance and growth of the Indian team were praised, with contributions coming from all players.

