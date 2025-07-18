Noni Madueke's Farewell: Chelsea to Arsenal Move Looms

Noni Madueke, an England international, confirmed his departure from Chelsea on Friday. Media reports have linked the winger, well-regarded for his performances, with a potential move to Arsenal for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in 2023, has been a notable presence in the squad, recording 92 appearances and contributing 20 goals alongside nine assists. Madueke made his farewell via an Instagram message, where he expressed gratitude toward his teammates, manager, and fans.

Madueke's heartfelt message praised Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, while he thanked the club's supporters for their unconditional love, support, and even criticism. During his tenure, Madueke participated in the Club World Cup, missing out only on Chelsea's final victory over Paris St Germain.

