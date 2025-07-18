West Indies Champions to Sport Luxurious Gold-Embossed Jersey at WCL 2025

The renowned West Indies Champions, home to cricket legends such as Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, and Kieron Pollard, are gearing up for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. This tournament will feature the world's most expensive cricket jersey, an opulent creation by Dubai-based luxury brand Lorenze, in collaboration with the Channel2 Group corporation.

This spectacular event, running from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, brings together cricket's past icons in a festival sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The West Indies' iconic jersey, embedded with real 18K gold in multiple editions, is not merely sportswear but a testament to the team's storied legacy, honoring greats from Sir Clive Lloyd to Chris Gayle, according to Raj Karan Duggal, founder of Lorenze.

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel2 Group, emphasized the significance of this jersey as a tribute to West Indies cricket legends, hopeful for a triumphant campaign in WCL 2025. The competition features a star-studded lineup including major cricket figures across the globe. Fans in India can catch the action live on Star Sports and FanCode.

(With inputs from agencies.)