Scheffler Shines as McIlroy Struggles: Drama Unfolds at British Open
World number one Scottie Scheffler leads the British Open with a captivating second round, while home favorite Rory McIlroy faces ups and downs at Royal Portrush. Scheffler's impressive 64 places him ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman. Li Haotong and others trail closely in an exciting tournament.
World number one Scottie Scheffler delivered an exceptional 64 to take the lead at the British Open after an exhilarating second round at Royal Portrush, overshadowing local favorite Rory McIlroy's uneven performance.
Scheffler, aiming for his first British Open title, crafted a nearly flawless round, finishing on 10 under par. He was ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, who recorded a 66, while Americans Brian Harman and China's Li Haotong followed closely after strong performances.
Despite McIlroy's unpredictable journey, the tournament remains wide open, with golf enthusiasts eagerly watching as each hole brings unexpected twists and turns under changing weather conditions.