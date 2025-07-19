Scheffler Shines as McIlroy Struggles: Drama Unfolds at British Open

World number one Scottie Scheffler delivered an exceptional 64 to take the lead at the British Open after an exhilarating second round at Royal Portrush, overshadowing local favorite Rory McIlroy's uneven performance.

Scheffler, aiming for his first British Open title, crafted a nearly flawless round, finishing on 10 under par. He was ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, who recorded a 66, while Americans Brian Harman and China's Li Haotong followed closely after strong performances.

Despite McIlroy's unpredictable journey, the tournament remains wide open, with golf enthusiasts eagerly watching as each hole brings unexpected twists and turns under changing weather conditions.