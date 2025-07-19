Sports Buzz: Latest Headlines in NHL, MLS, Boxing, and More

The world of sports saw a significant number of updates this week, with major movements and announcements across multiple disciplines. Notably, veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak announced his retirement from the NHL after contributing 17 seasons to the league.

In Major League Soccer (MLS), the Colorado Rapids released forward Kevin Cabral, paving the way for new signings. On the boxing front, Oleksandr Usyk engaged in psychological tactics against Daniel Dubois during their weigh-in, setting the stage for their highly anticipated heavyweight clash.

Additionally, the Yankees and Braves prepare for their upcoming series, while NASCAR reveals changes in the Chicago street racing schedule. These stories reflect a dynamic and ever-evolving sports landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)