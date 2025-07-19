Left Menu

Veteran Pacer Mohammed Shami Eyes Return with Bengal in Duleep Trophy

Mohammed Shami, excluded from India's England tour squad, joins Bengal's probables for the domestic season. Shami, who played a critical role in India's Champions Trophy win, aims to return during the Duleep Trophy. However, fitness concerns linger as selectors deliberate his future involvement.

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami, overlooked for India's ongoing tour of England, has found a place in Bengal's provisional squad for the upcoming domestic cricket season, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Shami, aged 34, could make his competitive return in the Duleep Trophy, slated to begin on August 28, where he might represent the East Zone. The pacer, with 64 Test matches, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is to his credit, hasn't donned the Indian jersey since March this year when the Champions Trophy concluded.

During the event, Shami led India's bowling attack to a triumphant victory against New Zealand in the final, claiming nine wickets in five matches, alongside spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Despite his wicket-taking prowess, Shami struggled with economy, conceding runs at a rate of 5.68.

Post-Champions Trophy, Shami joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL, but like his team, he faced challenges. He managed six wickets in nine innings but leaked runs at an economy of 11.23 per over.

Subsequently, Shami was absent from India's quest for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar citing fitness issues. Shami has been battling injuries, including a prolonged ankle injury that led to surgery in February 2024, followed by persistent knee pain. His fitness remains a significant concern for potential inclusion in India's cricket fixtures.

