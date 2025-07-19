Indian Women's Hockey Gears Up for Asia Cup 2025 with New Core Group

Hockey India announced a 40-member core probables list for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, set to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from July 21 to August 29. The camp is a crucial preparation stage for the Women's Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 5 in Hangzhou, China, and serves as a direct qualification route for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup, offering a guaranteed spot to the champion.

The selected group retains all players from the previous camp, emphasizing stability and long-term growth. Experienced goalkeepers like Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo, alongside emerging talent Samiksha Saxena, form the goalkeeping unit. The defense features veterans Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, and Mahima Chaudhary, reinforced by rising players Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, and others.

Midfielders include seasoned athletes Neha, Salima Tete, and Sharmila Devi, with a blend of young talents. The forward lineup comprises agile scorers such as Navneet Kaur and Deepika Soreng. Chief Coach Harendra Singh stressed the camp's critical nature, focusing on mental and physical preparedness. The team seeks redemption after struggling in the FIH Pro League.

