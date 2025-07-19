Sports Roundup: Stars Shine from ATP to WNBA

The sports world saw significant activity this week. Bradley Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star, signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, following a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. This move marks a new chapter for Beal and the Clippers, who aim to bolster their roster for the upcoming NBA season.

In Major League Baseball, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil made strides in his rehabilitation process, pitching for Double-A Somerset. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins celebrated a thrilling walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals, fueled by Kyle Stowers's two home runs.

Off the court, WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis highlighted ongoing labor disputes between players and the league. Paralympian Ezra Frech is eagerly preparing for the LA28 Games, which he believes will be transformative. On the lighter side, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud excelled in the WNBA skills contests, adding excitement to the All-Star festivities.