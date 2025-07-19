Contract Conundrums: PCB's Dilemma with Azhar Mahmood

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself in a predicament due to contractual obligations with interim red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood. Despite Mahmood's notable contributions as a former Test all-rounder, issues have emerged following a shift in coaching staff dynamics under recent management changes.

According to informed sources, the PCB must compensate Mahmood approximately PKR 450 million (USD 160,000) if they opt to release him early, as per the agreement signed by the previous administration. To mitigate costs, Mahmood has been retained as the interim head coach of the national red-ball team until the contract ends in April-May next year.

Challenges heightened when Mike Hesson, the newly-appointed white-ball head coach, expressed intentions to appoint his own support staff, omitting Mahmood. Consequently, efforts to justify Mahmood's substantial PKR 7.5 million monthly salary became problematic. Internally, some PCB members, including influential figures like Aaqib Javed, voiced reservations about Mahmood's coaching style.

(With inputs from agencies.)