Left Menu

Contract Conundrums: PCB's Dilemma with Azhar Mahmood

The Pakistan Cricket Board is struggling to manage and justify the contract of interim red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood, due to financial obligations. Conflicts with new coaching staff choices and dissatisfaction with his role add to the tensions and uncertainties surrounding his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:01 IST
Contract Conundrums: PCB's Dilemma with Azhar Mahmood
Azhar Mahmood
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself in a predicament due to contractual obligations with interim red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood. Despite Mahmood's notable contributions as a former Test all-rounder, issues have emerged following a shift in coaching staff dynamics under recent management changes.

According to informed sources, the PCB must compensate Mahmood approximately PKR 450 million (USD 160,000) if they opt to release him early, as per the agreement signed by the previous administration. To mitigate costs, Mahmood has been retained as the interim head coach of the national red-ball team until the contract ends in April-May next year.

Challenges heightened when Mike Hesson, the newly-appointed white-ball head coach, expressed intentions to appoint his own support staff, omitting Mahmood. Consequently, efforts to justify Mahmood's substantial PKR 7.5 million monthly salary became problematic. Internally, some PCB members, including influential figures like Aaqib Javed, voiced reservations about Mahmood's coaching style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025