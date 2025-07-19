Left Menu

Unstoppable All Blacks: A Historic Series Sweep Against France

Brodie McAlister made a memorable test debut, scoring a late try to secure New Zealand's series sweep over France. Despite numerous challenges, the All Blacks showcased resilience and tactical brilliance to overpower France, who struggled despite good start.

In a thrilling encounter, replacement hooker Brodie McAlister scored a decisive late try to help New Zealand seal a 29-19 victory over France, completing a 3-0 test series sweep on Saturday. McAlister's try, set up by a linebreak from Jordie Barrett, was the highlight of a captivating match at Waikato Stadium.

The All Blacks faced challenges, with injuries to key players like Scott and Beauden Barrett. However, remaining team members displayed resilience and strategic acumen in overcoming a determined French side, who failed to break a New Zealand win drought dating back to 2009.

Despite France's early control and lead, bolstered by a strong performance from scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec, the All Blacks weathered the storm. Notably, Anton Lienert-Brown's return from injury and Du'Plessis Kirifi's first test try highlighted New Zealand's depth and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

