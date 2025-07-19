Cricket Conundrums: India's Tactical Challenges in Manchester Showdown

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the fourth Test against England at Manchester, they face a daunting task, trailing the series 2-1. Despite both the teams displaying dominant performances, India's vulnerabilities, especially during critical junctures, have shifted the balance.

One area of concern has been India's inability to avoid losing wickets before lunch—a pattern that has plagued them throughout the series. These moments have provided England with game-changing opportunities. Furthermore, England's captain Ben Stokes has emerged as a pivotal force, consistently delivering match-defining performances.

The mental aspect of the game has equally taxed India, with their own psychological tactics backfiring amid intense on-field competition. The batting line-up, particularly the number three spot, remains a conundrum, with various players failing to secure the position. As the series hangs in the balance, India's strategic decisions on player workloads, especially Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj, alongside potential deployment of spinner Kuldeep Yadav, could make or break their fate.