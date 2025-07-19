Left Menu

Age Cap Shake-Up: BCCI President's Future Hangs in Balance

BCCI President Roger Binny turned 70 amid discussions on the Draft National Sports Bill, which proposes raising the age limit for sports administrators to 75. This change could extend Binny’s term if passed, while stirring debates over BCCI leadership and interim head Rajeev Shukla's role.

BCCI President Roger Binny celebrated his 70th birthday, leading to uncertainty about his continuation in office. Currently, BCCI rules cap the age limit for office-bearers at 70, but that may soon change with the introduction of the Draft National Sports Bill.

The proposed bill, which Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table during the parliamentary monsoon session, aims to increase the age limit for sports administrators to 75. This legislative shift could allow Binny to extend his term if it becomes law. Given BCCI's influence and financial independence, it is expected to adhere to any new regulations.

Until the bill's passage, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla may serve as interim head. Some BCCI members argue that the top position should be held by a renowned former cricketer. As BCCI prepares for potential shifts, internal debates continue over future leadership.

