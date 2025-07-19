Kamal Chawla Shines in World 6-Red Snooker Opener

India's Kamal Chawla commenced his World 6-Red Snooker title defense in impressive fashion, securing a 4-2 victory over Bahrain's Jaafar Alraees in Group 'A' on Saturday. Chawla, from Bhopal, swiftly established a 2-0 lead, pressuring his opponent.

Despite brief lapses in concentration that allowed Alraees to challenge during the best-of-seven-frame clash, the seasoned 45-year-old Indian managed to regain control and finish with a decisive win.

In other tournaments, Mayank Karthik, Aarav Sancheti, and Mayur Garg stood out in the U-21 category, while Brijesh Damani narrowly lost 3-4 against Pakistan's Muhammad Asif in the Masters final of the IBSF World Snooker Championships held on Friday.

