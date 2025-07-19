England vs. India: Thrilling Second Women's ODI Unfolds Amidst Rain Delays

In a much-anticipated face-off, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India in the second Women's ODI, held Saturday. The match saw a significant delay due to persistent rain, leading to a shortened 29-over-a-side contest.

India, currently ahead in the series with a 1-0 lead, made a crucial change in their lineup by bringing in pacer Arundhati Reddy instead of Amanjot Kaur, hinting at a strategic shift as they aim to seal the series.

England, determined to turn their fortunes, introduced Em Arlott, Maia Bouchier, and Linsey Smith, replacing players such as Kate Cross and Lauren Filer, injecting fresh tactics into their approach. Both teams are geared for a competitive clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)