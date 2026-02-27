Mahindra's New Rotavator Series: A Revolution in Farm Mechanization

On Friday, Mahindra Group expressed a strong commitment to boosting farm mechanization in India, with a particular focus on the rotavator segment. This initiative aims to elevate market share and enhance profitability.

The company has introduced a revamped rotavator series known as Mahavator & Mahavator HD, characterized by a sleek new design and wider mast dimensions. These models fall under the heavy-duty category and span between 4 to 9 feet, supporting improved soil preparation for planting.

Vice President Anusha Kothandaraman underscored the vital role rotavators play in farm productivity. By striving to deliver advanced products throughout the cropping cycle, Mahindra aims to bolster mechanization and reduce crop residue in the post-harvest phase. The extensive product range will cater to diverse farming preferences and requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)