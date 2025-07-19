West Indies Holds Ground on ODI Series Against Pakistan

In a decisive move, the West Indies Cricket Board has declined a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board to alter the schedule or format of the forthcoming ODI series scheduled in the Caribbean next month.

The tour will see Pakistan playing three ODIs and three T20Is, despite their request to replace the ODIs with more T20 matches. West Indies officials delivered their decision during ICC meetings in Singapore, leaving Pakistan with the choice to accept the current itinerary or withdraw.

Ticket sales for the T20 matches in Florida and the ODIs in Trinidad are already underway, strengthening the stance of the West Indies Board. The Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, Sumair Ahmed, and his team must now decide their next move as they have yet to announce their touring squad.

