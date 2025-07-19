Left Menu

West Indies Holds Ground on ODI Series Against Pakistan

The West Indies Cricket Board rejected Pakistan's proposal to change the schedule or format of their upcoming ODI series. Pakistan had requested replacing the ODIs with additional T20Is, but the West Indies remained firm. The decision now rests with Pakistan on whether to proceed with the tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:12 IST
West Indies Holds Ground on ODI Series Against Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, the West Indies Cricket Board has declined a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board to alter the schedule or format of the forthcoming ODI series scheduled in the Caribbean next month.

The tour will see Pakistan playing three ODIs and three T20Is, despite their request to replace the ODIs with more T20 matches. West Indies officials delivered their decision during ICC meetings in Singapore, leaving Pakistan with the choice to accept the current itinerary or withdraw.

Ticket sales for the T20 matches in Florida and the ODIs in Trinidad are already underway, strengthening the stance of the West Indies Board. The Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, Sumair Ahmed, and his team must now decide their next move as they have yet to announce their touring squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025