Rory McIlroy's Thrilling Charge at the British Open

Home favourite Rory McIlroy ignited excitement at the British Open with a spectacular start to his third round under perfect conditions on Saturday.

Beginning seven strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy quickly capitalized, thrilling the massive crowd by sinking a 36-foot birdie putt on the first hole. At the par-five second, he narrowly missed an eagle, settling instead for another birdie, and added a third birdie at the fourth hole.

Weather improvements paved the way for a high-paced contest. Russell Henley made significant strides with five birdies and an eagle, while Justin Rose also reached six under with a strong seven-hole start. Meanwhile, Brian Harman struggled with an early double bogey, as Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick had mixed starts.

