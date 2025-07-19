Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Thrilling Charge at the British Open

Rory McIlroy started strong in the third round of the British Open, aiming to close the gap with leader Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy made impressive birdies early on, challenging for his second Open title. Weather improved, allowing for dynamic performances from players like Russell Henley and Justin Rose.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:33 IST
Rory McIlroy's Thrilling Charge at the British Open
Home favourite Rory McIlroy ignited excitement at the British Open with a spectacular start to his third round under perfect conditions on Saturday.

Beginning seven strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy quickly capitalized, thrilling the massive crowd by sinking a 36-foot birdie putt on the first hole. At the par-five second, he narrowly missed an eagle, settling instead for another birdie, and added a third birdie at the fourth hole.

Weather improvements paved the way for a high-paced contest. Russell Henley made significant strides with five birdies and an eagle, while Justin Rose also reached six under with a strong seven-hole start. Meanwhile, Brian Harman struggled with an early double bogey, as Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick had mixed starts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

