Left Menu

Indian Wrestlers Shine at UWW Ranking Series: Priya Bags Silver

Teenaged wrestler Priya secured a silver medal in the women's 76kg category, while Manisha Bhanwala clinched bronze in the 62kg event at the UWW Ranking Series. India's women wrestlers ended with six medals in total, including golds from Antim Panghal and Harshita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:47 IST
Indian Wrestlers Shine at UWW Ranking Series: Priya Bags Silver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a stunning display at the UWW Ranking Series, heavyweight teenaged wrestler Priya captured a silver medal in the women's 76kg category. She delivered a dominant performance, defeating Kazakhstan's Elmira Syzdykova 7-2, followed by a technical superiority victory over Valeriia Trifonova.

Priya fiercely contested Brazilian Thamires Martins Machado in the final but narrowly lost 3-4. Meanwhile, in the 62kg class, Manisha Bhanwala began her journey with a loss to Amina Tandelova but rallied to win bronze, overcoming Amelina Douarre and Krystisna Sazykina.

Overall, Indian women wrestlers brought home six medals, highlighted by golds from Antim Panghal (53kg) and Harshita (72kg). In the men's freestyle, Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) claimed a gold and Rahul (57kg) added a bronze, with more Greco Roman competitions set for Sunday.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025