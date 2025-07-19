Indian Wrestlers Shine at UWW Ranking Series: Priya Bags Silver

In a stunning display at the UWW Ranking Series, heavyweight teenaged wrestler Priya captured a silver medal in the women's 76kg category. She delivered a dominant performance, defeating Kazakhstan's Elmira Syzdykova 7-2, followed by a technical superiority victory over Valeriia Trifonova.

Priya fiercely contested Brazilian Thamires Martins Machado in the final but narrowly lost 3-4. Meanwhile, in the 62kg class, Manisha Bhanwala began her journey with a loss to Amina Tandelova but rallied to win bronze, overcoming Amelina Douarre and Krystisna Sazykina.

Overall, Indian women wrestlers brought home six medals, highlighted by golds from Antim Panghal (53kg) and Harshita (72kg). In the men's freestyle, Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) claimed a gold and Rahul (57kg) added a bronze, with more Greco Roman competitions set for Sunday.