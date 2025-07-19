Siddharth Kaul on Shubman Gill, India's Strong Pace Battery, and the Road Ahead
Former Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul, participating in the World Championship of Legends, speaks about his pride in Shubman Gill's rise, admires India's strong fast-bowling unit led by Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep, and emphasizes the challenges of long-term injuries for fast bowlers. Kaul remains hopeful for India's Test series comeback.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul is making his presence felt at the World Championship of Legends in England, where he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside several former cricket luminaries. A keen observer of the current Indian cricket landscape, Kaul has shared his insights into the team's development.
Reflecting on Shubman Gill's ascent in the cricketing world, Kaul recounted his fond memories of playing alongside the dynamic young player. "I feel very proud," Kaul reminisced, applauding Gill's match-winning temperament for Punjab and his leadership potential, having already captained India in three Test matches.
Kaul also expressed his admiration for India's robust fast-bowling lineup, highlighting the performances of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and newcomer Akash Deep. "The pace battery looks really strong," Kaul observed, praising Siraj and Akash Deep for stepping up during Bumrah's absence and emphasizing the physical toll that fast bowling imposes on players like Bumrah.
ALSO READ
Siraj grabs six, Akash Deep four as India take 180-run first-innings lead
Siraj grabs 6 wkts, Akash Deep 4; India take their overall lead to 244 against England
I expected seam and swing in England but on tracks like these only discipline helps: Akash Deep
Siraj and Akash Deep: Seamers Shine in Second Test
India Dominates: Akash Deep and Siraj Dismantle England's Top Order in Thrilling Test Match