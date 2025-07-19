Left Menu

Siddharth Kaul on Shubman Gill, India's Strong Pace Battery, and the Road Ahead

Former Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul, participating in the World Championship of Legends, speaks about his pride in Shubman Gill's rise, admires India's strong fast-bowling unit led by Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep, and emphasizes the challenges of long-term injuries for fast bowlers. Kaul remains hopeful for India's Test series comeback.

Siddharth Kaul (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul is making his presence felt at the World Championship of Legends in England, where he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside several former cricket luminaries. A keen observer of the current Indian cricket landscape, Kaul has shared his insights into the team's development.

Reflecting on Shubman Gill's ascent in the cricketing world, Kaul recounted his fond memories of playing alongside the dynamic young player. "I feel very proud," Kaul reminisced, applauding Gill's match-winning temperament for Punjab and his leadership potential, having already captained India in three Test matches.

Kaul also expressed his admiration for India's robust fast-bowling lineup, highlighting the performances of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and newcomer Akash Deep. "The pace battery looks really strong," Kaul observed, praising Siraj and Akash Deep for stepping up during Bumrah's absence and emphasizing the physical toll that fast bowling imposes on players like Bumrah.

