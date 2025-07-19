Spectator Struck at Tour de France: Ineos-Grenadiers Incident
During the 14th stage of the Tour de France, an Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit a spectator. The driver, Oliver Cookson, was fined for dangerous driving. The team issued an apology and assured safety measures remain a priority. The incident is under police investigation.
A mishap at the Tour de France's 14th stage saw an Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit a spectator. The unexpected event unfolded as the car navigated the Col de Peyresourde, causing alarm among onlookers.
The driver, Oliver Cookson, faced a penalty—a 5,000 Swiss franc fine—and a stern warning for jeopardizing spectator safety. A second infraction could lead to expulsion from the race, according to the race organizers.
Ineos-Grenadiers quickly responded with an apology, emphasizing their commitment to safety. Local authorities are currently investigating to determine further actions.
