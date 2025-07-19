Left Menu

Spectator Struck at Tour de France: Ineos-Grenadiers Incident

During the 14th stage of the Tour de France, an Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit a spectator. The driver, Oliver Cookson, was fined for dangerous driving. The team issued an apology and assured safety measures remain a priority. The incident is under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:23 IST
Spectator Struck at Tour de France: Ineos-Grenadiers Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mishap at the Tour de France's 14th stage saw an Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit a spectator. The unexpected event unfolded as the car navigated the Col de Peyresourde, causing alarm among onlookers.

The driver, Oliver Cookson, faced a penalty—a 5,000 Swiss franc fine—and a stern warning for jeopardizing spectator safety. A second infraction could lead to expulsion from the race, according to the race organizers.

Ineos-Grenadiers quickly responded with an apology, emphasizing their commitment to safety. Local authorities are currently investigating to determine further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

 India
2
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
3
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025