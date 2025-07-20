Left Menu

England Triumphs in Rain-Hit ODI Against India at Lord's

England comfortably won the second Women's ODI against India at Lord's, leveling the series 1-1. Amy Jones played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 46, while bowlers like Sophie Ecclestone restricted India to 143 in 29 overs. The match was affected by rain, setting a revised target for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:01 IST
England emerged victorious in the rain-affected second Women's ODI against India, winning by eight wickets at Lord's. Amy Jones led the charge with an impeccable unbeaten 46, ensuring a swift victory for England after India's lackluster performance.

India, despite a promising start, faltered to 143 for eight in the allotted 29 overs, handicapped by steady bowling from England's attack led by Sophie Ecclestone. The game was later revised to a target of 115 in 24 overs for England, following a rain delay.

The final innings saw Tammy Beaumont and Jones adding a solid opening partnership, while the latter, alongside Nat Sciver Brunt, set a strong foundation. The match saw a series-leveling win for England, with the decider set to be played in Durham.

