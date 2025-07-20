Left Menu

England Women Triumph in Target Chase Against Rivals

The England Women's cricket team successfully chased a revised target of 115 runs against their rivals. Key performances came from Amy Jones, who remained unbeaten on 46, and Tammy Beaumont who scored 34. Despite losing two wickets, the team reached the target in 21 overs.

Updated: 20-07-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:07 IST
England Women Triumph in Target Chase Against Rivals
In a thrilling match, the England Women's cricket team clinched victory by successfully chasing a revised target of 115 runs in 24 overs. Their determined batting ensured a win over the opposition.

Amy Jones emerged as the star of the match, remaining not out with 46 runs. Tammy Beaumont also made a significant contribution by scoring 34, despite being dismissed leg before wicket by Sneh Rana. Nat Sciver-Brunt added 21 runs before being bowled out by Kranti Goud.

England reached their target in 21 overs, losing only two wickets along the way. The bowling from the opposing team saw Rana and Goud claim one wicket each, but couldn't prevent an English victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

