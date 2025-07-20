Argentina Triumph with Second Half Surge against Uruguay

In a stunning display of rugby prowess, Argentina overpowered Uruguay with an explosive second-half performance, emerging victorious at a test match in Salta. The Pumas secured a convincing 52-17 win after an intense first half that saw the teams locked in a tight contest.

The match began with Argentina being awarded a penalty try within the first two minutes and Uruguay's Mateo Sanguinetti swiftly sent to the sin bin. Despite this early advantage, Uruguay equalized in the 15th minute thanks to Felipe Aliaga's try. A late first-half try by Mathais Moroni set the stage for Argentina's second-half dominance.

Even after losing Pedro Rubiolo to a red card, Argentina pressed ahead, with Julian Montoya, Santiago Cordero, and several others securing tries. Although Uruguay managed a second try via Ignacio Alvarez, Argentina's powerful offensive secured their victory and maintained their unbeaten record in tests against Uruguay.