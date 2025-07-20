Left Menu

Usyk Reclaims Heavyweight Crown in Dramatic Showdown

Oleksandr Usyk, with technical prowess and agility, defeated Daniel Dubois at Wembley to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. Usyk reclaimed the IBF title he vacated previously, showcasing a masterclass of skill and resilience. The match concluded with a fifth-round knockout, showcasing Usyk's dominance.

Updated: 20-07-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:31 IST
In a riveting showdown at Wembley Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious over Daniel Dubois, reclaiming his position as the undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion. Usyk showcased impeccable technique and agility, outmaneuvering his opponent with ease. His victory marked the reclamation of the IBF title he had vacated last year.

The Ukrainian fighter, weighing in at his career-heaviest, displayed a dazzling performance that saw him expertly dodge Dubois' advances and deliver precise counter-punches. Usyk dominated the early rounds, and in the fifth round, delivered a decisive overhand right and left hook, which floored Dubois and ended the bout.

This match also served as a rematch of their controversial 2023 encounter in Poland. Despite the challenges, Usyk's triumph highlights his exceptional ability and resilience in the ring, leaving the audience at Wembley and viewers around the world in admiration.

