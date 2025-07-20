Usyk's Knockout Discipline: The Secret Behind Winning the Crown Again

With a decisive knockout over Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk has reclaimed his crown as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. The Ukrainian fighter showcased dominance at Wembley Stadium, adding the IBF title to his collection of WBC, WBA, and WBO belts.

At 38, Usyk attributes his success to discipline rather than fleeting motivation. 'Motivation is temporary,' he told reporters, 'but discipline endures.' Despite the win, Usyk remains uncertain about his next opponent and looks forward to reuniting with his family.

Usyk and his team used lessons from their last match against Dubois to craft a winning strategy, culminating in a formidable punch they nicknamed 'Ivan.' Though he remains committed to boxing, the champ stressed the need for a break before making future plans.