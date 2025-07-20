Left Menu

Lencina's Double Secures River Plate's Commanding Victory Over Instituto

Santiago Lencina scored twice as River Plate triumphed 4-0 over Instituto ACC in Argentina's Clausura. The victory places River at the top of Group B while Instituto drops to seventh. Despite an initial struggle, River's dominance emerged, with midfielder Francis Mac Allister receiving a red card for Instituto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 09:28 IST
River Plate's Santiago Lencina shone brightly as he netted twice in a resounding 4-0 victory against Instituto ACC. The win marks River's second consecutive triumph in Argentina's Clausura championship, propelling them to the top of Group B.

Facundo Colidio opened the scoring for River just before halftime, with Lencina quickly doubling the lead with a deflected strike. His performance continued to dazzle as he scored his second goal in the 67th minute. Instituto's fortunes worsened when Francis Manuel Mac Allister was dismissed after a foul on Lencina.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo acknowledged a tough start but praised his team's eventual dominance. Despite initial pressure from Instituto, River found their rhythm, ending the match with a commanding victory. They will face San Lorenzo at the Estadio Monumental in their next fixture.

