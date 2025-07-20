Left Menu

Oleksandr Usyk: Proving His Might in Boxing's Historic Ranks

Oleksandr Usyk reaffirmed his dominance in boxing with a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois, securing his status as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Despite being understated about his legacy, Usyk plans to continue his boxing career and potentially face well-known contenders like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:10 IST
Oleksandr Usyk solidified his position among boxing's elite with a decisive fifth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion for the second time. Usyk, who retained his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts while reclaiming the IBF title, continues to defy his age as he shows no signs of slowing down at 38.

Dubois fell twice in the fifth round, unable to withstand Usyk's powerful left hook, dubbed "Ivan." Despite Dubois' impressive past performances, this bout concluded overwhelmingly in Usyk's favor. The Ukrainian boxer dismissed labels of greatness, attributing his success to discipline rather than motivation.

With a perfect record of 24-0, Usyk has become a recurring challenge for British heavyweights, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While Jake Paul expressed interest in a potential future fight, Usyk remains focused on returning home after months of intense training.

