Nishant Dev Continues Winning Streak with TKO Over LaQuan Evans

In an impressive display of skill and power, Indian boxer Nishant Dev continued his unbeaten streak in the professional circuits with a Technical Knockout victory against American LaQuan Evans in Frisco, USA.

The 24-year-old boxer forced the referee to halt the Super Welterweight bout in the sixth round, having overwhelmed Evans with a series of relentless punches.

As part of an undercard for the high-profile unification clash between WBC champion Jesse Rodriguez and WBO titleholder Phumelela Cafu, Dev's victory cements his reputation following earlier wins this year. Training under Ronald Simms, and with promoter Eddie Hearn, Dev's rise in boxing circles reflects his growing prowess.