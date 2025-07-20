Left Menu

Anderson Meets Tendulkar in New Trophy's Historic Launch

James Anderson shared his awe at seeing his name beside Sachin Tendulkar's on the new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The trophy, an initiative by ECB and BCCI, represents future England-India Test series. Anderson reflected on the honor, remembering Tendulkar as an iconic figure in cricket's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:26 IST
Anderson Meets Tendulkar in New Trophy's Historic Launch
James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar at trophy launch. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

MANCHESTER, UK—England's renowned fast bowler, James Anderson, expressed surprise and reverence at the launch of the newly minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a tribute to his and Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious cricket careers. During an interview with Sky Sports, Anderson admitted feeling "completely out of place" alongside the Indian cricket legend.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy marks a new chapter in cricket history, becoming the symbol of future England-India Test series under the collaboration between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This new accolade replaces the previous Pataudi and Anthony De Mello Trophies traditionally associated with the series in England and India, respectively.

Reflecting on the esteemed partnership, Anderson recounted his admiration for Tendulkar, whom he described as an icon who carried a nation's expectations. Having played 188 Test matches and taken 704 wickets, Anderson retired last year at 41, leaving a lasting legacy in swing bowling. Tendulkar, a prodigy turned legend, concluded his career with 15,921 Test runs and 51 centuries, milestones unlikely to be eclipsed soon.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025